UPDATE:

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says the helicopter crash site has been located and responders are continuing to search for survivors.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – A helicopter has reportedly crashed in Lafourche Parish.

Members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of the “crash near the west side of the South Lafourche Levee System.”

A citizen alerted the sheriff’s office about the crash.

The crash took place in a private community on West 107th St.