LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Caroline’s Cookies, a Lafayette cookie shop that specializes in thick and gooey hand-made cookies, announced its expansion to Baton Rouge in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“So…we’ve been keeping a secret, LOCATION #2 COMING SOON, Hellllooo Baton Rouge! Get ready for your new favorite thick & gooey cookies, Stay tuned for more details,” the post read.

Caroline’s Cookies regularly sells four staple flavors from the menu with two additional flavors that change monthly. Caroline’s also provides cookie cakes, catering and delivery.

Caroline Merryman, owner and founder, started selling her cookies through social media, pop-up shops and farmer’s markets. She then transitioned to selling cookies on her website until she opened Caroline’s Cookies at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette on Aug. 14, 2021 when she was 19 years old.

Caroline’s Cookies continues to participate in business-building engagements including themed events, social media giveaways and collaborations with other local businesses.

The timeline for the new location has not yet been announced.