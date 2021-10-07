Lafayette woman shot to death after responding to knock at the door

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman is dead after police say she responded to a knock at her front door and was shot to death in the 100 block of Essie St. on Oct. 6.

The victim, who has not been named pending notification of kin, was shot by an unknown person, according to Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. Police responded to her home shortly after 9 p.m., where they found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died at a local hospital.

Lafayette Police urges anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. If you have video or picture evidence regarding this shooting, you can submit it to Lafayette Police from your smartphone or computer.

The investigation is ongoing, said Dugas.