LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A toddler in Lafayette has died from a gunshot wound during an incident in an Evangeline Thruway hotel room.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a local hotel in the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening regarding a toddler with a gunshot wound.

The toddler was immediately transported to an area hospital. Detectives say that a family member had stepped out of the room when they heard a gunshot from inside the room. When re-entering the room, they found the toddler with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The toddler later died at the hospital.

The shooting incident is still under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department.