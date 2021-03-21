Lafayette Police responding to report of shots fired near UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette Police and Lafayette police officers are investigating the apparent discharge of a firearm Saturday night near Whittington and Johnston Street near the UL Lafayette campus.

Police say so far no evidence was found of anyone being struck by a bullet.

The university has issued an alert, via text message, to its students urging them to stay out of the area.

The alert identified a suspect as a white male wearing a white hoodie and red bandana.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.