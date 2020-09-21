Lafayette police ID woman killed by drunk driver on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday night in a crash with a suspected drunk driver on the Evangeline Thruway Frontage Road.

According to police, 39-year-old Jasmun Ozenne was waiting to cross the roadway with her three children when she was struck by a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Preston Edward of Lafayette.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her 6-year-old son was also struck and killed.

According to police, Edward was arrested and charged with 2 counts vehicular homicide and 1 count OWI and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $155k bond.

Ozenne’s two surviving children were taken to the hospital for observation.