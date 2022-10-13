LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers pulled over a vehicle for improper lane usage and found 42 pounds of weed when they opened the trunk.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday, she said.

Three people in the car were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Devonte Jamal Francois, 23 of Breaux Bridge was charged with one count possession with intent to distribute a schedule I and resisting an officer; Kevin Joseph Batiste Jr., 23 of Lafayette was charged with one count possession with intent to distribute a schedule I and improper lane usage, and Dandre Terrell Charles, 28 of Lafayette was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I.