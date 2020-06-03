Lafayette Police aware of disturbing video of driver with kid in car who drove past weekend rally with gun on lap

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An investigation has been opened after Lafayette Police were alerted to what some are referring to as a disturbing social media post of a driver with a kid in car, and a gun in plain sight, who shot video as he drove along Johnston Street near University Avenue Sunday.

Happening at the same time was a peaceful rally and protest against police brutality.

“The optics of the post are disturbing,” Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

“Whoever this is, had a kid in the car with a gun in plain view and was filming people who were at a rally and march to honor George Floyd.”

The child could be heard in the video amazed at the crowd size.

“Wow, why are there so many people out there.”

The video then shows what appears to be a small handgun on the driver’s lap.

Griffin said a detective has been assigned to the case to determine if any laws were broken.

He said anyone traveling with a gun in their vehicle must have a legal permit.

“Again, its the optics, this just looks bad.”