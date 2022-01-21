CARENRO, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Carencro teenager.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Rontreviona Robinson, 16 of Carencro was last seen in late October of 2021. She has black hair and brown eyes. Robinson is believed to still be in the Lafayette area.

If you see Robinson, or have any information on her location, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS, or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff app.