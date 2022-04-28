UPDATE: 9:52 p.m.: A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 98 (3400 block of Gloria Switch Rd) west of Louisiana Highway 93 in Lafayette Parish took the life of 80-year-old Joseph K. Carriere of Scott.

According to State police, it happened Wednesday around 4 p.m.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Carriere was behind the wheel of a pickup truck traveling east on LA 98.

At the same time, police said, a Bluebird school bus was traveling west on LA 98 when Carriere’s pickup crossed the center line and struck the school bus head-on.

Police say he was restrained at the time of the crash and died on impact.

The bus driver, who was also properly restrained, along with four students on the bus were transported to local hospitals all with minor to moderate injuries.

Impairment, on the part of both drivers, is unknown at this time and blood samples have been submitted for analysis, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.

