LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Claydorm, passed away earlier this week.

In a post on TikTok, Taylor’s brother, Clayton, announced that Taylor passed away on Jan. 11 after suffering a heart attack.

Taylor garnered a following of close to 1.8 million followers on TikTok and over 100,000 followers on Instagram for doing reviews of unique and rare foods.

Claydorm was 33 years old.