Lafayette man who spent two months in coma and lost leg to COVID-19 tearfully reunites with family

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man battling COVID-19 nearly died twice after spending two months in a coma.

When 57-year-old Bobby Moore woke up from the coma, doctors told him they had to amputate his leg to save his life, but they were hopeful he would survive.

After three months of being confined to his hospital bed, Bobby pulled through, and Friday he was discharged from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

In his final moments in the hospital, dozens of doctors and nurses who helped save his life surprised him when he left the hospital, cheering him on as he reunited him with his family.

At the end of the hallway, he hugged his daughters for the first time in three months.

“Hey baby. I made it out,” Bobby told his daughter with tears in his eyes. “Don’t make me cry. I’m already crying enough.”

When he went outside for the first time since he was hospitalized in November, he was reunited with his wife.

“Hey baby. You see that? That was crazy,” he told her.

It was right before Thanksgiving, when Bobby was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Only three days after being hospitalized, he was put into a coma for two months. While in that coma, he was on a respirator, his kidneys nearly failed, and doctors had to amputate his leg.

Doctors told Bobby and his family to prepare for the worst, but in February, things turned around.

Friday he was able to see the sunlight and his family for the first time again when he was discharged.

“It’s been a road, a crazy road,” Bobby said.

He says it was a crazy road but not an easy one.

“We cried from sun up to sundown every day,” his youngest daughter told News 10.

“That’s one of the hardest things, when I realized the heartbreak these guys saw.” Bobby told his family.

That heartbreak soon turned into joy though, and now Bobby is looking forward to getting back out into the world.

“I haven’t seen my parents for three months, so I hope to see them soon,” he said.

Even though Bobby lost his leg in his battle, he’s just excited to be alive and is most excited for the little things in life, like being outside again.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. It feels great, fantastic,” he said smiling. “Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.”

The first thing bobby says he wanted to do was head to Popeye’s.

“We are going to go to Popeye’s and getting a fish sandwich. Then my wife took something out of the freezer she thinks is gumbo, so we’ll probably have that tonight,” he said, cracking a joke with his wife.

With a smile on his face and a new passion for life, Bobby hugged his doctors, got in his car, and headed home, excited to get that fish sandwich.

“Bye guys. Thanks for everything,” he told his doctors, waving them goodbye as he left the hospital.