LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is facing an attempted murder charge after firing a gun at someone while allegedly attempting to rob them, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Cleveland Perkins, 21, of Lafayette, was charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

On March 15, at around 8:40 a.m., LPD officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 200 block of Rain Tree Trail and located several bullet casings near the front door of a residence in that block.

Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim and learned that he met up with the suspect, who exited his vehicle and pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob him. The victim said that he fled and the suspect shot at him multiple times, missing him.