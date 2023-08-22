LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At Monday’s Lafayette library board meeting the board announced the termination of the board director.
Danny Gillane was the board director and his annual evaluation was on Monday’s meeting agenda.
The board announced in the open public meeting that Gillane was being terminated.
No further details are available at this time.
