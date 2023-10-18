BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association (LADA), a full-service trade association representing nearly 350 new motor vehicle car and heavy truck dealers and 150 allied associate members in Louisiana, relocated its headquarters to downtown Baton Rouge this month. Located just blocks away from the State Capitol, 660 Laurel Street provides LADA and its members new, upgraded office space and amenities with the convenience of the capital city’s downtown attractions.

“This premiere office location in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge will give us more access to the movers and shakers in our state, which is essential for LADA as we continue our work to create opportunities that benefit Louisiana, our businesses and our communities,” said Kristie Hebert, chairwoman of the LADA Board of Directors and Dealer Operator of Arceneaux Ford in New Iberia. “We are excited to be able to host our legislators, dealers and business partners in this new space.”

LADA is leasing the space from Home Builders SIF, a cooperative partner association and one of the many business organizations located in the downtown area. The move positions LADA with more opportunities to promote the goals of their member dealers and to expand their network among like-minded, premiere business associations.

“We look forward to our members utilizing the space for capitol visits and furthering our collaborative business relationships in the region,” replied Hebert.

Founded in 1937, LADA provides products and services to enhance the operations of its member dealers, advocating for their interests, promoting ethical business practices, and supporting economic growth in the automotive industry. The organization works to ensure that Louisiana remains a state that allows new car and heavy truck dealers to thrive, create well-paying jobs and supply reliable automobiles to Louisianians.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LADA recently launched an executive search for a president and CEO, after former President Will Green was appointed head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. For this role, LADA is actively seeking a new chief executive to complement the organization’s staff and diverse membership and continue to increase and showcase the value that auto dealers bring to the state.

“This move represents an exciting time and a new era for LADA as we look for our next leader who will carry on our commitment to serving our growing membership and further elevating the industry as a lead economic driver for the state,” said Hebert.

About LADA

The Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association (LADA) is a full service-trade association representing nearly 350 new motor vehicle car and heavy truck dealers in Louisiana. Additionally, LADA has over 150 allied associate members. Founded in 1937, LADA provides products and services to enhance the operations of its member dealers. LADA serves as a united voice for its members, advocating for their interests, promoting ethical business practices, and supporting economic growth in the automotive industry.