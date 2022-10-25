RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Louisiana Tech University was ranked No. 2 public university in the State of Louisiana among the top 2,00 universities in the world on the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Global Universities list.

Collaboration, within our University and with institutions throughout the world, is a hallmark of Louisiana Tech’s culture and our research culture specifically. The Best Global Universities list shows that our reputation and publications are highly respected throughout the world. Louisiana Tech’s research and partnership focus will continue to be on work that makes a difference – and provides unparalleled educational opportunity – for our region, state, nation, and the world. Dr. Les Guice, President of Louisiana Tech University

The university ranked ahead of the medical and research institutions and at least one R1 Carnegie Classified university in the state.