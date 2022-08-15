SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has set a hearing for arguments in Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ appeal of his disqualification from running for re-election.

Attorneys for Perkins submitted a writ Wednesday to the state’s highest court asking it to overturn the decision of two lower courts that disqualified him from running for re-election.

The lawsuit challenging Perkins’ candidacy filed by Shreveport resident Francis Deal claimed Perkins lied under oath on his candidacy form, claiming he lived at residence in southwest Shreveport when he actually lives in a downtown Shreveport condominium he purchased in May 2019, where he took out a Louisiana Homestead Exemption.

In running for office in Louisiana, unless that office is for U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives, the candidate must (shall) live in the district where he or she is registered to vote and takes a homestead exemption.

Attorneys for the plaintiff in the lawsuit that led to Perkins’ disqualification filed opposition briefs with the with Louisiana Supreme Court late Wednesday in response to Perkin’s writ. The 21-page response reiterates the same assertions as laid out in the lawsuit and argued in the lower courts: that Perkin’s inaccuracies in his filing for candidacy disqualify him from running under the law.

The Louisiana Supreme Court late Thursday afternoon issued an order setting oral arguments via Zoom for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

If the ruling stands, Perkins will continue to serve as the mayor of Shreveport until his term ends this year when the winner of the mayor’s race is sworn into office.