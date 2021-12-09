COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Larrianna Jackson, 18 has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The plea was made in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

Jackson is accused of striking a teacher on Wednesday, October 6.

The 18-year-old is charged with Felony Second Degree Battery and Cruelty to the Infirmed.

“The Motion to appoint doctors on this plea has yet to be filed by the defense,” according to the Office of District Attorney of the 22nd Judicial District.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 14.