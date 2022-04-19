BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections officer was placed on leave after allegedly using excessive force on an inmate.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) said in a news release that an incident allegedly took place on April 11 at the prison while an inmate was being placed in restraints before being escorted to recreation. The inmate had minor injuries — scratches and scrapes.

An investigation found the officer, 30-year-old Elbert King of Natchez, allegedly failed to accurately report the incident. He turned himself in to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday. King was booked on one count each of malfeasance in office and simple battery.

DPS&C said King is on investigative leave pending an investigation. He has been working at the prison since August 2019.