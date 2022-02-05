BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is working with federal and state agencies to educate drivers on the signs of human trafficking.

Louisianans on the road will be billboards for the OMV’s human trafficking awareness campaign in Baton Rouge, Covington, Hammond, New Orleans, Shreveport and Slidell. The campaign also includes running commercials at gas station pump TVs urging drivers to use the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Drivers suspecting human trafficking can also text HELP or INFO to BEFREE (233733).

“We are urging Louisiana drivers and all visitors traveling in our state to be aware of the indicators of human trafficking. There is no place in our world for this type of behavior and everyone plays an integral role,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “If you suspect, speak! I am grateful for our federal partners, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association, and state leaders like First Lady Donna Edwards who have been instrumental in their efforts to eliminate human trafficking.”

The OMV says if you suspect human trafficking, remember as many details as possible and never approach traffickers. If you witness a crime, call 911 before calling or texting the trafficking hotline.

According to the OMV, 700 cases of human trafficking were reported in Louisiana in 2020.

Here are some questions to consider when determining if someone needs help: