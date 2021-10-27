La. health leaders award $50,000 in scholarships to students

BATON ROUGE, La (BATON ROUGE)- The Clinic and Baton Rouge Youth Coalition (BRYC) selected sixty fellow youth students to participate in the Health Fellows Program, scholarships opportunity. Sponsors include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation (BCBSLA )and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU).

This years’ cohort has been awarded a total of $50,000 in scholarships to four colleges and two high school students in pursuit of health-related degrees and studies.

“We (The Clinic) recognize the need to help diversify the healthcare workforce and are excited to expand the opportunities available to BRYC students through education, scholarships, and our ability to bring partners to the table,” said Internal Medicine M.D. Dr. Rolfsen

“We are extremely pleased that Blue Cross and FranU will be joining us. The synergy of an

active medical practice, an outstanding insurance company, and a university specializing in healthcare

degrees should create an experience that incentivizes and engages students who might not otherwise

consider a career in allied health,” he added.

Most student career interests range from, pediatric nursing and neurosurgery to biomedical

engineering and 3D-printed prosthetics. Students who complete the Health Fellowship Program will also have eligibility for additional scholarships next spring 2022.

The Health Fellows program was launched by Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and The Clinic in 2020, in order to bridge the gap and mentor young professionals with opportunities in the health industry.