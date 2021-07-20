LA GOP holds rally for veto session, leaders work out session procedures

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana conservatives took to the steps of the state capitol to get their message of wanting to override the governor’s vetoes across. Meanwhile, legislative leaders are working out how this historic veto override session will work.

All 28 bills vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards are up for reconsideration. Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder said the bills that get debated will be chosen strategically.

“Our job is to not put each other in bad ways or to make bad votes. I think our success comes when we are together so I will sit down with those authors to see which bills we have that I think are worthy of being able to get pushed across,” Speaker Schexnayder said.

There are two high-profile bills taking the main focus. One by Senator Beth Mizell would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams. While it hasn’t been an issue in Louisiana, the bill passed with support on both sides of the aisle.

“This is a huge deal, it’s a huge deal and it’s going to put us in a direction that we’ve never been before,” Sen. Mizell said.

Another key bill by Sen. Jay Morris would allow people 21 and older to conceal carry a firearm without a permit or training. There is some question if there is enough support to overturn the vetoes despite the support for the actual veto session.

“The conversation I’ve had with members that have called me is that I am comfortable and I feel positive enough that we have the numbers,” Speaker Schexnayder said.

With some legislators unable to make the session, that two-thirds majority could be in jeopardy. Sen. Ronnie Johns said he will not attend due to recent surgery and Rep. Malinda White will not be there citing health reasons.

The veto session convenes Tuesday at noon. Legislators will get until Saturday evening to get the two-thirds majority in the House and Senate to override a veto.