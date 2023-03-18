BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary, Dr. Chuck Carr Brown is stepping down from his role and will officially resign on March 31, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

Edwards said he “regretfully” accepted Brown’s resignation Thursday, adding, “Chuck has done a fine job at LDEQ, successfully pushing for technology improvements at the department and being a key figure in the development and implementation of our coastal master plan and climate action plan.”

Brown was named LDEQ Secretary when Edwards took office in 2016. While serving in this capacity, Brown was credited with leading the organization’s response to the 2016 Baton Rouge flood and providing guidance through changes in federal administrations that led to evolving permitting and enforcement philosophies at EPA.

The governor’s office praised Brown for refocusing the agency on alternative fuels, conservation, recycling of resources and informed problem-solving.

Brown was positive when reflecting on his time as LDEQ’s leader. He said, “I think the improvement in Louisiana’s air quality has been my proudest achievement. This state is in attainment with all air quality standards for the EPA’s criteria pollutants except for two small areas in two parishes that the department is working to bring into attainment for sulfur dioxide.”

“After more than seven years of faithful service to our state as secretary, he is ready for new challenges. Donna and I thank him for his dedication to our state,” said Edwards.

When Brown officially resigns, LDEQ Assistant Secretary for Assessment Roger Gingles will serve as interim secretary.