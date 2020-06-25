LA Dept. of Education issues 2020-2021 school reopening guidance

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Education, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Resilient Louisiana Commission, released guidance for how schools in Louisiana can reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

The guidance explains how health requirements will change based on the three reopening phases, and offers an outline for what to expect and how to respond to a COVID-19 positive or presumptive positive case on campus.

The Dept. of Education says that while each district will ultimately decide how schools will operate, the guidelines offer best practices that encourage districts to prepare for three possible reopening scenarios: traditional, hybrid or distance/remote learning.

The “Strong Start 2020: School Reopening Guidelines & Resources” is available now on the LDOE website and includes a number of guidelines and best practices for districts including the following:

Bus capacity and student group size

Student symptom monitoring

Face coverings

Food prep and meal service

LATEST ARTICLES: