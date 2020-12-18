La. Department of Justice official placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Attorney General Jeff Landry’s director of the Criminal Division for the Louisiana Department of Justice has been placed on administrative leave.

Pat Magee is under investigation for potential violation of office policy, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said.

“Our office treats employee complaints seriously in a manner that protects the legal rights of all parties involved,” the AG’s office said in a statement to News 10. “As such, Mr. Magee is on leave while an ongoing administrative investigation for potential violation of office policy is conducted.”

A request for comment from Magee has not been returned at this time.

The former Lafayette District Prosecutor was hired to lead the LADOJ in 2018.