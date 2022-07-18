BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says they expect an issue blocking EBT transactions at SNAP retailers to be resolved later Sunday.

SNAP EBT services have been down since Sunday morning.

According to a statement released by DCFS late Sunday afternoon, the communication outage involving the state’s national carrier caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied.

EBT recipients can call the LifeInCheck EBT Call Center (1-888-997-1117) or use the LifeInCheck EBT smartphone app for their balance or report their card lost, stolen, or damaged.

Cardholders should ask retailers if the merchant will support a manual voucher (transaction) for SNAP purchases until electronic purchases are restored. Some retailers have this capability.