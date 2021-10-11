Krewe of House Floats is back and rolls forward with 2022 plans!

Parade float workers Travis Keene, left, and Joey Mercer position a pelican while fellow crew member Chelsea Kamm, right, looks on while decorating a house in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — On October 8, the Krewe of House Floats announced a return for 2022.

The Krewe of House Floats will return in 2022 to help facilitate a safe celebration of Carnival by residents and visitors alike, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of the second annual Krewe of House Floats is “Vaccinate, Decorate, Celebrate.”

Last year, in 2021, more than 30 sub krewes organized by neighborhoods throughout the Greater New Orleans area didn’t just decorate their homes to follow an optional neighborhood theme, they also participated in food drives, organized art pantries, and planned and created neighborhood-branded throws and socially distanced throw distribution events.

The organization raised over $30,000 during Mardi Gras 2021 through a partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The Krewe of House Floats plans to continue philanthropic efforts focused on those most affected

by the cancellation of parades, including but not limited to float builders and culture bearers.

The krewe’s next major task is to select the grand marshal for 2022, which it will announce on the Twelfth Night(Jan. 6, 2022), the official start of the Carnival season.

“Even before we entered a period of uncertainty that Mardi Gras 2022 could be parade-less, we were already

planning to continue,” said Krewe of House Floats founder and New Orleans resident Megan Boudreaux.

She added, “In a city that doesn’t let anything rain on its parade, it’s truly humbling to see how an idea that I posted to social media last year rapidly grew into an organization with thousands of members. It’s our hope to continue this annual tradition for many years to come. We are well-placed to help New Orleanians celebrate Mardi Gras safely.”

To participate or find more information, visit www.kreweofhousefloats.org