SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crowds gathered throughout Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Sunday to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Performers, colorful costumes, and of course, lots of throws filled the streets as the Krewe of Highland parade made its way through the neighborhood.

The Krewe of Highland is well known for its unusual throws, like rubber chickens, hot dogs and ramen packages. Homemade floats and marching bands lined up to bring the party and “Go Greek”.

“People say that they come to the Krewe of Highland parade to catch a hot dog. The initial ambiguity and mischievous behavior of Jeff Clark’s Animal House antics earned him the title of King of Highland for Highland VII.” Krewe of Highland Founder Matthew Linn

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)