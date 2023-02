LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023.

She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.

Sylvia Masters is a musician, a news anchor and a beauty queen born in Houma, Louisiana. She sings and plays the piano for weddings, funerals and social events.