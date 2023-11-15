WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 13, 2023, officials of the West Monroe High School announced that Kevin Davis has been named as the Head Football Coach for the school.
Davis brings 40 years of coaching experience, 9 years as a head coach including state championships in 2002 and 2016. Davis previously served as the Head Football Coach at Texarkana and Pleasant Grove, and he was also the Offensive Coordinator in Carthage, Texas prior to coming to Louisiana.
