ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Locations of Kentucky Fried Chicken are abruptly closing around Acadiana and South Louisiana.
According to KFC’s website, multiple locations around Acadiana are listed as closed.
- N. University Avenue – Lafayette
- W. Summers Drive – Abbeville
- N. Parkerson Avenue – Crowley
- W. Laurel Avenue – Eunice
- Elton Road – Jennings
Multiple locations in Southwest Louisiana like Lake Charles and Sulphur are listed as closed too. No information has been given about why so many closures have occurred or why they happened so suddenly. There is also no indication whether this will affect the local economy or if more closures will follow.
Latest Stories
- Cornel West switches from Green Party candidate to independent
- Watch: Derek Carr talks Saints’ offensive struggles and matchup with the New England Patriots
- Wildlife biologist ‘hit’ by lightning while filming YouTube video in Florida
- Woman accused of crashing weddings and stealing gifts in three states arrested in Mississippi
- Judge orders closer scrutiny of Trump’s assets amid New York fraud trial