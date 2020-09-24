Kennedy presses SuddenLink to restore internet in Louisiana

“Louisiana businesses, schools and families have been waiting too long to get their internet back, and it’s time we see real progress. SuddenLink has increased its presence on the ground, but it’s not enough. The people in southwest Louisiana need internet access restored straight away.”

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, continues to urge SuddenLink to restore internet and cable service in areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

SuddenLink is owned by Altice, and Kennedy spoke with both Altice Chief Executive Officer Dexter Goei and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai about the lack of service across southwest Louisiana.

“In Louisiana, 40,000 people still haven’t regained internet access, a month after Hurricane Laura battered our state. Louisiana businesses, schools and families have been waiting too long to get their internet back, and it’s time we see real progress. SuddenLink has increased its presence on the ground, but it’s not enough. The people in southwest Louisiana need internet access restored straight away,” said Kennedy. Kennedy also asked Pai for the FCC’s help in ensuring Louisiana customers regain connectivity quickly, as the FCC exercises oversight over telecommunications companies.