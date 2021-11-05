Kennedy introduces bill aiming students in residency be compensated through work-study

WASHINGTON, La (BRPROUD) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy introduced a bill that aims to help college students who have an interest in the education field gain easier access to residency programs.

“Every time I substitute teach, I’m more convinced that Louisiana’s future rests on education,” Kennedy said. “Louisiana students deserve that their teachers have the best preparation possible, but many young educators aren’t able to gain practical experience before they enter their own classrooms.”

The Teacher, Principal, and Leader Residency Access Act would expand the Federal Work-Study Program so students in residency can also be covered along with other students who receive funds for part-time employment in place of financial aid.

“I’ve introduced the Teacher, Principal, and Leader Residency Access Act to help provide future educators with more teaching experience while they finish their degrees,” Kennedy said.

Residencies provide college students with real-world experience in classrooms but consume so much time that students can not work and be in residency at the same time. According to the bill, 75 percent of work-study funding would be compensated for students in residency.

Rep. Jason Crow introduced the bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives with co-sponsors Reps. Jahana Hayes, Rodney Davis, and Peter Meijer.