Kennedy, Higgins getting more involved in Seacor disaster, legislation introduced in congress

(KLFY) – As the search continues for the missing Seacor crew men, two of Louisiana’s congressional lawmakers are getting more involved.

Republican Representative Clay Higgins is looking closer at what happened the day the lift boat capsized, and what’s next. Higgins went to the Seacor lift boat site on Thursday, to get more information from the U.S. Coast Guard, and find out the lessons they have learned since the lift boat capsized on April 13th.

“Many truths will be revealed,” said Higgins. “That will be the building blocks of our legislation as we move forward, and policies from both the commercial aspect, and the professionals that work to rescue folks that go down in the water.”

Meanwhile, Republican Senator John Kennedy says he recently wrote a letter to the President Biden, pleading with him to cut the red tape that is preventing some shrimp boats from searching for the missing men.

“If that were Tom Cruise in the Gulf, or some politician, these people in charge would move heaven and earth to find them,” said Kennedy. “We have people more important than them out there right now. Louisiana sons.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA, says they are aware of the situation, as it pertains to shrimp boats.

“They can reconfigure their equipment by removing their turtle excluder devices and replacing their tail bags with a tail bag that has a 4-inch stretch mesh or greater,” said Allison Garrett, NOAA communication specialist. “That way the vessel does not qualify as a commercial shrimp trawler.”

“I love sea turtles. I love sea turtles as much as the next guy, but I love Louisiana too. I love Louisiana families. I love them a whole lot more. Human lives are way more important at this point,” said Kennedy.

On Thursday, companion bills were introduced in Congress, one by Senator Kennedy, one by Representative Higgins. It’s called the “Vessel Response Plan Improvement Act.” It would require the companies of commercial vessels to give updates to the families two times a day during a search and rescue. The Coast Guard would be required to do the same.