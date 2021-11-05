Kennedy asks NIH to transfer lab chimps to Chimp Haven

Jason Coats says he was forced to shoot an escaped chimp (not pictured) in self-defense after it escaped from a facility near his family’s home. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, La (BRPROUD) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy sent a letter to Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) criticizing the institute’s failure for keeping chimpanzees at labs instead of transferring them to Chimp Haven in Louisiana.

“I see no valid reason for the NIH to continue housing retired chimpanzees at laboratory

facilities where the chimpanzees’ needs are not met and the cost to taxpayers is

increasing,” Kennedy wrote in his letter. “The chimpanzees at APF and KCCMR will thrive at Chimp Haven while saving taxpayer dollars.”

According to Kennedy’s letter, NIH has failed to follow federal law by keeping chimpanzees in labs in New Mexico and Texas. The Chimpanzee Health Improvement, Maintenance, and Protection Act (CHIMP Act) mandate that any federally owned chimpanzees that aren’t needed for research be sent to the sanctuary. NIH made a commitment to send government-owned chimpanzees to Louisiana in 2015.

“I am increasingly frustrated by the NIH’s refusal to meet its obligation and send the remaining government-owned chimpanzees held at the Alamogordo Primate Facility (APF) in New Mexico and the Keeling Center for Comparative Medicine and Research in Texas to Chimp Haven,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also said that by keeping the animals, NIH is spending up to five times more than what is necessary to house them compared to the safe haven, all on the taxpayers’ dollar.

“It appears the NIH is stonewalling Congress and failing to prioritize the welfare of these chimpanzees and the taxpayers’ wishes,” Kennedy said. “The extraordinary conflict of interest and lack of transparency is deeply concerning.”

Elisabeth Jennings, executive director of Animal Protection New Mexico, said that NIH is ignoring federal law, betrayed taxpayers and Congress, and forgot about the animals.

“After decades of trauma and suffering in biomedical research, these chimps will thrive at Chimp Haven,” Jennings said.

Chimpanzees at the sanctuary can experience large social groups and a natural environment that stimulates their minds and helps them recover from the trauma that resulted from their time spent in laboratories.

“Not only is Chimp Haven far better suited to meet the complex needs of chimpanzees previously used in biomedical research, but the cost of care is dramatically cheaper,” Kennedy said.

Chimp Haven is the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world. It is a non-profit that houses more than 300 chimpanzees retired from lab research and is located in Keithville, La.