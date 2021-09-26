Kennedy announces two million dollars to support wetlands and birds

FILE – In this May 15, 2020 file photo, clouds form over vegetation planted in a recently completed “bioswale” at Prentiss Avenue and Press Drive in New Orleans. Hurricane Ida’s landfall tested the complex system of seawalls, levees and other flood control infrastructure installed to ensure that New Orleans never faces a breach like it did from Katrina. In addition to stronger solid infrastructure, state and federal officials have also invested in natural barriers like wetlands that act as a “speed bump” and reduce the impacts of a storms. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced two million dollars in funding to support wetland conservation and bird populations in southeast Louisiana.

“I am pleased to see these resources flow into in Southeast Louisiana and Vermilion Parish to support bird habitats,” Kennedy said in a press release.

The two million comes from the Department of Interior’s Fish and Wild Service and will be awarded in two parts. One million will go towards aid conservation education and practice, outdoor recreation plus bird species such as black rails, brown pelicans and bald eagles in 4,885 acres in southeast Louisiana.

The other one million will go towards march enhancement to cover 5,211 acres in Vermillion Parish to conserve and support the bird population.

“Louisiana is an outdoorsman’s paradise, so it is important we prioritize conservation practices

in our wetlands for the sake of our land, resources and economy,” Kennedy said.

North American Wetlands Conservation Act is the only program that focuses on wetlands and bird habitats that is supported by federal funds.

According to the North American Wetlands Conservation Act website, “The NAWCA program provides matching grants to wetlands conservation projects in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. There is a Standard and a Small Grants Program. Both are competitive grants programs and require that grant requests be matched by partner contributions at no less than a 1-to-1 ratio.”

