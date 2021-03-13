Kamara opens ‘The Big Squeezy’ juice bar in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara knows his way around the football field, for sure.

And now he’s going pro behind the juice bar.

The Saints star running back opened ‘The Big Squeezy’ at 303 St. Charles Ave. in downtown New Orleans on Friday.

According to Kamara, juicing is simply a way of life.

“I’ve been juicing since college,” said the former Tennessee Volunteer. “It’s something I do in my every day life. And being able to give New Orleans a healthy option. You get all the nutritional value out of these juices.”

Kamara’s new business serves up juices, smoothies and healthy bowls.