NATCHITOCHES PARIS (WNTZ) – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis of Natchitoches.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by a 14-year-old juvenile, was westbound on Posey Road. For reasons still under investigation, the juvenile lost control of the vehicle which caused it to overturn. This action ejected Lewis from the vehicle.

Lewis, who was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The juvenile driver, who also was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 42 deaths.