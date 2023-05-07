BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking community stories about potential cases of excessive force or discriminatory policing on the part of Louisiana State Police, according to a news release.

The DOJ is conducting a civil “pattern or practice” investigation into LSP and the State of Louisiana. The examination is looking for information about unfair policing practices based on race or troopers being too forceful during interactions.

Even if someone has shared their story with another group or agency, the DOJ encourages them to help this independent investigation. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle, Eastern and Western Districts of Louisiana will review information and reach out if they have more questions.

People who want to share their accounts are encouraged to email Community.Louisiana@usdoj.gov or call 202-353-0684.

The DOJ is also hosting an in-person event at 7 p.m. May 16 at the Southern University Law Center, 2 Roosevelt Steptoe St., Baron Rouge.