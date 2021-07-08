July 7 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1,200 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,229 new cases overnight.

An additional 2 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,765.

The total number of cases statewide is now 485,803.

There are currently 348 infected people hospitalized, and 30 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,315,817 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,645,608 (as of July 6).