MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2nd annual Unity Jam Session is on Friday, April 22, 2022. The event will be at Tabatorium located at 311 North 9th Street in Monroe, La. VIP tables for eight people are 360 dollars (45 dollars per person), and a VIP single ticket is 50 dollars. According to the organizer, Jualea’ Hayes, VIP tickets include an appetizer, entrée, dessert, beverage, and a souvenir.

Regular tickets are 35 dollars. Red carpet attire or semi-formal wear is required. People 13-years-old and older can attend. You can pay via Cashapp to $UnityJS21. If you have questions, contact Hayes by email at unityjam2021@yahoo.com or text (318)-350-9168.

According to the flyer, the purpose of the Unity Jam Session is to bridge the gap of cultural division within our “comm” unity” through music, dance, and spoken words.

Photo courtesy of Jualea’ Hayes

In KTVE/KARD coverage of the 2021 Unity Jam Session, the event exemplified unity from all walks of life with different ethnicities who all enjoyed entertainment in one building. The event included singing, dancing, spoken words, stories, and prayer. According to previous coverage, Hayes was even able to bring out the Mayor of Monroe, Friday Ellis. Ellis and his wife had a front-row seat. Check out the video posted above for a look at the first Unity Jam Session.