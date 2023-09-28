RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 28, 2023, reports confirmed that Finance firm JPMorgan Chase is planning to build a new 50,000-square-foot operations center in Ruston, La. According to the Ruston Daily Leader, a resolution was passed by the Lincoln Parish Police Jury at a special meeting on September 28, 2023, and the project would be a minimum $30 million investment and would create 200 full-time jobs when completed, with an average wage of $50,000 per year.

Reports also confirmed that the building would be located on the North Frontage Road of Interstate 20 in Ruston. The police jury unanimously approved its share of the incentive plan, and the Lincoln Parish School Board did the same.

According to reports, the jury agreed to a 15-year sliding property tax abatement based on the number of jobs created and maintained by the project, ranging from 25% for 0-24 jobs up to 75% for 151-200 jobs.