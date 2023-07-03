LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Zoosiana’s most beloved residents has died.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, Jolie, a white tiger, was euthanized shortly after her 19th birthday.

“The Zoosiana family is heavy hearted in announcing the passing of Jolie – Acadiana’s resident white tiger and powerful ambassador for animals of all species,” the post reads. “Jolie just recently turned 19 years old and her nearly two decades with us inspired children and admirers of all ages to care more and do more for animals and the natural world. Jolie’s impactful legacy will continue indefinitely.”

White tigers exist almost exclusively in zoos and other man-made environments. The last white tiger seen in the wild was shot in 1958. Tigers generally live for 10 to 15 years, but can live longer in captivity. Jolie’s kidneys, in addition to her hip joints and overall mobility, declined aggressively shortly after her 19th birthday.

“The ultimate decision to humanely euthanize an animal is one of the most difficult and heartbreaking ones that any animal caregiver can make,” the zoo said. “Jolie’s comfort, care, and quality of life were always our top priority, and she spent her last days comfortable and relaxed. On June 30, 2023, Jolie passed peacefully and with dignity, while surrounded by many who loved her so deeply.”

Jolie was born on June 14, 2004, and arrived at Zoosiana that first summer. Children and families were able to learn about tigers and their importance to our world as they watched her grow up.

“We are so proud of Jolie and her impact on so many in inspiring care and action for all animals,” said Zoosiana Director Matt Oldenburg. “We are blessed to have had Jolie in our lives, and we are thankful for the incredible care and attention the Zoosiana teams provided to her throughout her life – efforts and genuine care that contributed to her long-term health and longevity.

“Jolie will be forever remembered as part of our family and will be deeply missed. We extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt compassion to our wonderful caretakers who gave Jolie the best care and comfort available,” Oldenburg continued. “We know so many in Acadiana loved Jolie, and we hope the impact she had on your lives stays with you. Celebrate Jolie by continuing to learn more, care more, and do more for animals.”