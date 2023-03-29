NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The John Curtis softball team run-ruled the current District 9-5A leader at home Tuesday, defeating Chapelle 10-0 in six innings.

Play of the Game: Madison Laiche smacked a three-run homerun in the fourth inning that served as the dagger, giving the Patriots a 8-0 lead.

Gabby Miller inside-the-park homerun

Pitcher Katie Kempton was exceptional, allowing zero runs on just one hit with seven strikeouts in the shutout win.

Three-hole hitter Kai Goodman went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBI singles and a triple.

Gabby Miller hit an inside-the-park homerun in the Patriots’ 4-run fourth before Laiche’s three-run homer.

The Chipmunks (20-3, 2-1) had won 12 straight games heading into Tuesday’s contest and are expected to defeat Mount Carmel in an unfinished game to a player injury, which would make them 3-1 in Catholic League play.