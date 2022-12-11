NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The John Curtis Patriots clinch the 2022 Division I select state championship with a 23-0 win over Catholic League foe, Brother Martin, Saturday night at the Caesars Superdome.

The Patriots dominated all phases of the game to secure their 27th state title in program history officially.

John Curtis Quarterback Dagan Bruno was named Most Outstanding Player after throwing for 109 yards and a touchdown while adding 29 yards rushing.

Kaheam Smith led the Patriots in rushing with 71 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Here is head coach J.T. Curtis and players after the win:

As for the Patriots’ defense, the unit held Brother Martin to just 111 yards of total offense and three turnovers (2 interceptions & 1 fumble).

Running back Torey Lambert led the way with 66 yards rushing on 19 carries, ending his 2022 playoff run with over 1,000 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.