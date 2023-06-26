LOUISIANA (WNTZ) – The arrival of summer is often greeted with much excitement, as it brings with it vacations, outdoor barbecues, and long, sunny days. However, this season also sees an increase in the activities of pests like mosquitoes, ants, and wasps.

Introduction to Summer Pests

With the rising temperatures, various types of pests become more active and visible. These creatures not only cause discomfort but can also pose health risks and damage property.

Common Types of Summer Pests

There are many pests that become more active in the summer months. These include mosquitoes, which can transmit diseases; ants that invade your kitchen, and wasps that can become aggressive if disturbed.

The Importance of Pest Prevention

When it comes to pests, prevention is always better than cure. This can save you from potential health risks and costly damages to your property.

Health Risks Associated with Pests

Some pests carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans. Mosquitoes can spread illnesses such as Zika and West Nile Virus, while ticks carry Lyme disease.

Damage to Property

Pests like termites and ants can cause significant damage to your home. They can chew through wood, insulation, and even wiring, leading to costly repairs.

Top Summer Pest Prevention Tips

To keep pests at bay, here are some top prevention tips to follow this summer.

Regular Inspection

Regularly inspect your home for signs of pests. Look for droppings, damaged plants, and chewed wires.

Proper Sanitation

Keep your house clean. Pests are attracted to food and water, so keep these sources sealed and clean up any spills immediately.

Sealing Entry Points

Seal any cracks or holes in your home’s walls, doors, and windows to prevent pests from entering.

Proper Landscape Maintenance

Maintain your landscape properly. Trim bushes and trees that touch your home, as pests can use these as a bridge to enter your house.

Professional Pest Control Services

If the pest infestation is severe, consider hiring professional pest control services. They have the expertise and equipment to effectively and safely remove pests.

Why Prevention is Better Than Cure

Preventing pests from invading your home in the first place is more cost-effective and less stressful than trying to eliminate them after they’ve already caused problems.

When to Call a Professional

If your own prevention efforts aren’t enough, don’t hesitate to call a professional. They can provide a more thorough inspection and treatment to ensure your home is pest-free.

Summer should be a time of enjoyment and relaxation. Don’t let pests ruin this wonderful season. Follow these pest prevention tips to keep your home safe and pest-free.