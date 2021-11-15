Jimmie Davis State Park celebrates reopening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Louisiana State Parks, and other elected officials are celebrating the reopening of the cabins at Jimmie Davis State Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park.

The reopening of the reconstructed cabins follows the damage the property endured when a tornado hit in 2019 and when Hurricane Laura hit in 2020. The entire campground opened after Laura hit the area.

The park is located at 1209 State Park Road in Chatham, La.