MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –On Wednesday, Jim Taylor Auto Group revealed their donation to the Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana’s “Signs of Suicide” program. The program has been helping middle school students in Ouachita Parish for 19 years. Now the program will be expanded to high school students in the area.

Tanya Pesek with Jim Taylor Auto Group explained why they wanted to give back to the “Signs of Suicide” program. “Well, every year we choose to partner with a different organization or organizations in memory of my dad’s life. Mental health is sort of a really nebulous idea, and I knew that’s what I wanted to address but didn’t know how until I found out about this program that was already in existence in middle schools and how much the high schools had been asking for her to move into the high schools. It was just a perfect fit; I couldn’t think of anything better.”

Jan Daniels, with the Children’s Coalition, explained what the program does. “Signs of Suicide is a program that we go into middle schools, and now we’ll be going into high schools, and we educate students and their teachers on how to react or what to do if someone is having suicidal ideations, depression, anxiety, or any type of mental health issue. We tell them exactly how to react and where to go for help.”

The donation of $30,000 couldn’t have been made without Jim Taylor Auto Group and their partners, Chick-fil-A, Rocket Fast, and Polaris of Ruston. Daniels explained what the donation meant. “This donation was a terrific asset for our community; not only is it expanding our program, but we will be reaching many more students, helping those that are in need, and educating people on what to do if they are showing signs of suicide.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to call the suicide hotline at 988.