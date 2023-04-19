JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, a Jena High School student died today after experiencing cardiac arrest in school. Officials reported that the incident happened inside of a classroom around 11 AM.

Despite school staff and emergency personnel performing CPR and other lifesaving measures, in the end, the student was unable to be saved and was pronounced dead after arriving at LaSalle General Hospital.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and the identity of the student has not been released at this time. To respect the family of the student, the authorities ask for an abundance of caution before sharing any information about that incident that may be untrue.