Jefferson Parish officials warn Grand Isle residents of non-potable water

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— On Thursday, Jefferson Parish officials and the Louisiana Department of Health is advising residents in Grand Isle to not use the tap water for drinking or cooking until further notice.

Due to Hurricane Ida, the Grand Isle water system sustained significant damage. Water has been barged in for non-potable purposes only.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK YOUR TAP WATER- USE ONLY BOTTLED WATER

Bottled water should be used for all drinking (including baby formula and juice), brushing teeth, and making ice and food preparation until further notice.

DO NOT BATHE WITH YOUR TAP WATER

Under this order, residents should not use the tap water for baths or showers until further notice. The water should also not be used in hot tubs or swimming pools.

DO NOT TRY AND TREAT THE WATER YOURSELF

Boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting water stand will not make the water safe for potable use.

For more information, residents may call the Jefferson Parish Water Quality Laboratory at (504) 838-4305 or the West Bank Water Treat Plant at (504) 349-5080.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net.